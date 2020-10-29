President greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

X
President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the nation on Milad-un-Nabi, which will be observed on Friday.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the nation on Milad-un-Nabi, which will be observed on Friday.

The President, in his message, said: "I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi."

He said Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony, Kovind added.

"According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the Holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country," he said.

Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated across the world on the 12th of Rabi-ul-awwal, the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on October 30.

