President Murmu wins hearts in MP, seeks blessing of Mahakaal

Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu who was on a visit to the religious city Ujjain on Thursday, offered prayer at Mahakaleshwar temple.

She along with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave 'shram-dan' by cleaning floor a portion of the floor of the temple.

She also took a ride at the newly developed Shri Mahakal Lok corridor. The first phase of the corridor project worth Rs 600 crore was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022, while the construction for the second phase is underway.

Before arriving at Mahakaleshwar temple, the President laid the foundation stone digitally for the construction of a six-lane Ujjain-Indore road, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,692 crore.

During the event, she also felicitated sanitation workers for their dedication towards cleanliness. Four women were among the five safai mitras (sanitation workers) honoured by the president here on the occasion.

"Madhya Pradesh has set up a benchmark in cleanliness, and I am happy about it. I too had started the journey of my 'jan-seva' with 'shram-dan'. When I was head of the notified area council (of Odisha), I often used to visit one sector to another and I used to enjoy cleanliness drive," the President stated addressing the event.

Later in the evening, she attended the convocation of Devi Ahilya University, one of the renowned educational institutions in the state, which was established in 1964.

Addressing the gathering of students during the convocation, the President said, "The decision of which field or position you will work in in the future should be based on your ability and your interest. If you choose your path on this basis, you will definitely achieve success."

She asserted that Lokmata Ahilyabai understood the importance of education even in the 18th century.

"My father also educated me at a time when educating girls was not common and many people in the society opposed it. My life is a great example of women empowerment," she added.

The President also congratulated the citizens of Indore for making the city the cleanest in the country for the last several years.

"The residents of Indore, who have been ranked first in the cleanliness survey of India for seven consecutive times, have set an extraordinary example in the field of cleanliness. I especially congratulate the administration and all the residents of Indore," the President added.

The President awarded medals to the toppers from different streams during convocation.



