President, PM pay homage to Mahatma

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Delhi's Rajghat on his death anniversary. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes to Gandhi at the memorial where a two-minute silence was observed for the Father of the Nation.

Modi said in a post on X, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation." Modi also attended a prayer meet in remembrance of Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti, where he also interacted with schoolchildren.

