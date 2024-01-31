  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

President, PM pay homage to Mahatma

President, PM pay homage to Mahatma
x
Highlights

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Delhi's...

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Delhi's Rajghat on his death anniversary. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes to Gandhi at the memorial where a two-minute silence was observed for the Father of the Nation.

Modi said in a post on X, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation." Modi also attended a prayer meet in remembrance of Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti, where he also interacted with schoolchildren.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X