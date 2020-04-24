President Ram Nath Kovind approves ordinance to protect medics

New Delhi : President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the Modi government's ordinance on stricter punishment for the attacks on health workers across the country. With this, the ordinance will take the form of a law across the country from now on.

With the approval of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, assault on health workers across the country has now become a non-bailable offence and the punishment can come within a year.

There were frequent reports of attacks on doctors and medical staff treating Covid-19 patients. The doctors decided to protest on Tuesday and Wednesday against the ever-increasing incidents.

But after the intervention of the Home Minister and talks with the doctors, the government decided to amend the law to prevent these attacks.

The cabinet approved the ordinance on Wednesday and on Thursday the President gave its approval. This decision brings a change in the epidemic law which has been there since 1897.

Now after the changes, the attack on the corona warriors will be non-bailable. The investigation of the case will be completed in 30 days and a decision will come in a year.

A sentence of three months to five years has been provided for an assault. A provision for fine has also been included -- ranging from Rs 50,000 to two lakh.

Also, if the attack on doctors and medical staff is serious, then there is a provision of punishment of up to seven years.