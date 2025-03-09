Live
Prez Murmu calls for greater women workforce participation
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday underscored the need for increased participation of women in the workforce as the country moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.
New Delhi:
Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day at a national consultation organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry, Murmu emphasised that providing equal opportunities in education and employment is crucial for achieving this goal.
