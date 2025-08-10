Live
Prez, PM greet people on Raksha Bandhan
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on Raksha Bandhan, wishing all countrymen in India and abroad.
In a post on X, Murmu described the festival as a symbol of the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings. Highlighting the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan, President Murmu noted that the festival provides an opportunity to preserve India's rich heritage and moral values.
The President urged citizens to pledge towards building a prosperous India where every woman feels safe and empowered to contribute to national development.
"On this auspicious occasion, let us all pledge to build a prosperous India, where every woman is safe and can make her important contribution to the development of the nation," she said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Raksha Bandhan. In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings. "Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Modi wrote on X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust betweensiblings.