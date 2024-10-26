Priyanka Gandhi hid key information in affidavit, has no right to contest elections: BJP

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has questioned Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election affidavit, asserting that she has no right to contest.

Speaking at the BJP's national headquarters here on Saturday, Bhatia stated that according to the Supreme Court, every candidate must disclose any criminal history as well as the assets and liabilities and also of their spouses in the affidavit.

"She has skipped crucial details including her involvement in the National Herald case in the affidavit. The shares she holds through the trust have not been mentioned," he alleged.

Bhatia further alleged discrepancies, stating: "Her affidavit mentions her husband’s partnerships in three companies, while she herself is linked to five companies."

He urged Priyanka Vadra to address these concerns publicly and demanded transparency on the Gandhi family's assets, partnerships, and shareholding.

The BJP spokesperson criticised the Gandhis, stating they consider themselves above Constitutional mandates.

He accused them of deceiving people, particularly the people of Wayanad, by withholding information.

"The Gandhi family is the most corrupt political family in the world," he claimed, alleging that they disregard legal requirements regarding asset disclosures.

He insisted that any candidate who conceals facts in their affidavit has no right to contest elections.

"We have raised this issue and there is evidence and proof of this," Bhatia asserted.

When asked about possible actions, Bhatia noted that the election process is going on and that the returning officer has a significant role. He emphasised that the BJP respects the rule of law and will act accordingly.

A day earlier on Friday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also hit out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly omitting key asset details in her election affidavit, saying her affidavit conceals more than it reveals.

Priyanka Gandhi in her nomination affidavit revealed that her assets worth nearly Rs 12 crore, comprise a 12,000 sq feet farmhouse near Shimla valued at Rs 5.64 crore besides a Honda CRV presently worth Rs 8 lakh.

Among the other assets are mutual fund investments to the tune of Rs 2.24 crore besides jewellery worth Rs 1.16 crore. Then she co-owns agricultural land at Mehrauli worth Rs 2.10 crore along with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Incidentally, she has declared an income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the previous fiscal and this includes interest from banks and other investments besides rental income.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has movable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 27.64 crore. These include vehicles besides partnerships in a few companies, as per the affidavit.