Priyanka Gandhi Urges UDF Workers To Defend Democracy And Constitutional Values In Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi, Wayanad MP, addressed UDF booth leaders in Nilambur, calling for a united fight to protect India’s democratic system and constitutional values.Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday, addressed a United Democratic Front (UDF) booth leaders' meeting in Nilambur, Kerala, rallying party workers to stand firm in their fight to protect India’s constitutional values and democratic system. She emphasised that their struggle transcends local issues, representing a broader battle to defend the rights of the people and the nation’s democratic framework.

“Today, our fight is not just about local concerns like better roads or healthcare. It is about safeguarding the constitutional values and democratic principles of our country. This is a much larger battle than personal ambitions,” Gandhi stated.

She lauded the dedication of party workers, acknowledging their pivotal role in grassroots movements and protests. “Whenever there is a protest, it is you, the workers, who stand on the frontlines, facing the police and fighting for justice. You are the backbone of this movement,” she asserted.

Gandhi also criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of systematically eroding democratic institutions and suppressing people’s rights. “Never before in history have we witnessed a central government so determined to undermine the rights of the people and dismantle the constitution. You should take pride in the fight you are waging,” she said.

Looking ahead, she urged UDF workers to gear up for the upcoming local body and state elections. “You have local body elections soon, followed by state elections. Once again, it is your hard work at the grassroots level that will make the difference. I am confident you will deliver, just as you did during my by-elections,” she added.

During her visit, Gandhi met with the families of two individuals who lost their lives in wildlife attacks. She highlighted the lack of effective preventive measures, such as poorly constructed trenches meant to deter wild animals. “I visited families affected by wildlife attacks and saw the inadequate trenches meant to protect them. This issue needs urgent attention,” she said.

Gandhi assured her support in addressing the problem, stating that she had discussed the matter with the District Forest Officer (DFO). “I have assured them of my full support. We must pressure both the central and state governments to allocate more funds to resolve this issue effectively,” she concluded.

Her visit and speech underscored her commitment to grassroots activism and her resolve to address both local and national challenges.