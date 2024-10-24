Priyanka Gandhi's Journey: From A Promising Star At 26 To Contesting Wayanad By-Poll

At 26, Priyanka Gandhi energized the crowd at a Congress rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, with a simple appeal: "Ellorum Congressikku vote podungal" (All of you vote for the Congress). The audience erupted in cheers, some even hailing her as their "future leader." While her brief words couldn’t rival the lengthier speeches of seasoned politicians, they provided her mother, Sonia Gandhi, with comfort during her own political debut in 1998. Although it was Sonia's first campaign, Priyanka became the true star of the event.

Years later, the prediction of Priyanka as a "future leader" has come to fruition, this time from the southern state of Kerala. On Wednesday, she filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. At a rally in Wayanad, she reflected on her long association with Congress, noting that she started campaigning at the age of 17 for her father, Rajiv Gandhi.

Priyanka’s nomination marks her official entry into electoral politics, decades after her journey as a campaigner began. She has long been involved behind the scenes, managing campaigns and crises for the Congress Party. Despite being a debutante candidate, Priyanka is no novice in the political landscape, having campaigned extensively for her mother Sonia and brother Rahul Gandhi in past elections.

Speaking at the rally, Priyanka noted that while she had been campaigning for 35 years, this was her first time canvassing for herself. She fondly recalled starting her political work in 1989, at the age of 17, while campaigning for her father. In a scene reminiscent of the 1998 rally, her mother Sonia was again seated nearby, dressed in a green saree, as Priyanka shared the stage with her brother Rahul.

As Priyanka steps into electoral politics in Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi after his 2024 Lok Sabha win in two constituencies, the seasoned strategist and campaigner now seeks votes as a candidate for the first time. With a political career spanning decades, it will be interesting to see how Priyanka navigates this new chapter, taking on multiple roles—campaigner, crisis manager, and now a candidate.