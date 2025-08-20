Live
- Floodwater outflow from Prakasam barrage increases
- Vibrant Ganesh fest will shore up brand image of TG, Hyd: Ponnam
- SCR showcases ‘nari shakti’ in key depts
- Hyderabad Pickleball League set to begin on October 10
- Seafood exporters seek Centre’s help
- Better road connectivity will bring more jobs to rural TG: Komatireddy
- Bills for works done during BRS rule put on backburner: Bhatti
- Installation of CCTV cameras on NH suggested
- Govt clears Rs 62K-cr deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
- Kota-Bundi airport project too
Problems of farmers have only intensified: BJD
Bargarh: Calling the ruling BJP “anti-farmer,” the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday held a farmers’ rally in Bargarh, Odisha’s rice bowl,...
Bargarh: Calling the ruling BJP “anti-farmer,” the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday held a farmers’ rally in Bargarh, Odisha’s rice bowl, demanding a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, simplification of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) norms and an end to farmer exploitation during procurement. The rally, attended by thousands of farmers from all the districts of the State’s western region, criticised the BJP government’s agriculture policy in Odisha.
Speaking at the event, BJD MLA and farmers’ wing leader Prasanna Acharya alleged that in the last 14 months under the “double-engine government,” the problems of Odisha’s farmers have only intensified.
“The BJP promised a lot, but farmers have only faced increasing exploitation and systemic failures,” Acharya claimed. The party submitted a memorandum to the Bargarh District Collector, to be conveyed to the President of India, highlighting urgent farmer issues.
“The State government had imposed a complicated registration process for farmers, which clearly reflected its anti-farmer stance. This complex process was intended to exclude farmers from selling their paddy. The BJD had opposed this decision, and due to the collective voice of the farmers under the party’s leadership, the State government hastily withdrew the decision on Sunday,” the memorandum said.
It also alleged that farmers were not getting the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana introduced by the BJP government. The insurance companies get benefit while farmers suffer, the BJD claimed, adding that there is huge deduction on weight of paddy at the government mandis.
“The BJP’s election promises, such as procurement without deductions, middlemen-free mandis and payments within 48 hours have become a joke,” it said, alleging that the BJP government has denied benefits to sharecroppers and marginal farmers in the CM Kisan scheme. The Swaminathan Commission had recommended providing Minimum Support Price at 1.5 times the cost of production, the party said, adding that the BJP government did not implement it.
“During an election rally in Bargarh, the Prime Minister had promised an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy. That promise, however, has vanished into thin air. Hence, the BJD demands that MSP be fixed in line with the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations and be made a legal right,” the memorandum added.