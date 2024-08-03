  • Menu
Professor dies after being hit by car

Professor dies after being hit by car
Palghar: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a 25-year-old man for causing the death of a college professor while driving under the influence of alcohol, an official said on Friday.

Professor Atmaja Kasat (45) was walking home after the day’s work when she was hit by a car within the limits of Arnala Sagri police station around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her wounds after a few hours.

Senior inspector Vijay Patil said a medical test confirmed that the car driver, Shubham Pratap Patil, was drunk at the time of the accident. He has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

In another incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl died after an iron gate fell on her while she was playing with other children in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. CCTV footage installed in the locality captured the moment when the gate crushed the child, killing her on the spot.

