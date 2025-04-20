Protests, pleas against Waqf Act nothing but one-upmanship for Muslim votes: Amit Malviya

Amid the Opposition storm over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday called it a "desperate attempt" and "one-upmanship" game among groups to secure support of the Muslim community.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X to slam various Muslim leaders and organisations filing petitions in Supreme Court against the Waqf Act, duly cleared by the Parliament and said that all this was with being done with a motive to position themselves as "custodians of Muslim vote" as none wants to be seen, staying at a distance from them.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is asserting himself to ensure the Mahmood Madani faction doesn't walk away with all the credit. The AIMPLB doesn't want to be seen as silent on matters concerning Muslim interests. The same applies to other Muslim petitioners, including figures like Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi, and others, who are striving to keep their respective parties relevant in Muslim politics," Malviya pointed out.

He also lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and accused her administration of instigating riots.

"Some so-called secular leaders, like Mamata Banerjee, have gone a step further by instigating communal riots," he wrote.

He further said that poor and backward Muslims become the real victims in such "posturing war".

"In this game of one-upmanship between competing factions, it is the poor Muslim who suffers, while valuable public time is wasted," he said.

He further said that the Act has undergone a rigorous consultation process, including review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Several past judicial rulings have been examined, and all aspects thoroughly scrutinised.

"A similar storm was stirred during the passage of the CAA and the abrogation of Article 370 - both of which were challenged in court and withstood judicial scrutiny," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress and Bengal BJP continue to trade charges at each other.

Trinamool Congress is blaming the BJP for Waqf-related violence in the state, while the latter was hitting out at Mamata Banerjee for sharing the stage with maulanas and maulvis despite the "targeted attacks" on Hindu minorities in Murshidabad.