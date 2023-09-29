Punjab Congress attacked AAP government over the arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira

New Delhi: Amid a new feud between the AAP party and the Congress in Punjab over Sukhpal Singh Khaira's detention in an old narcotics case, Arvind Kejriwal stated that his party is completely dedicated to the INDIA alliance, but no drug addict will be spared.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal stated, "We are fully committed to the India alliance. We will not abandon the partnership under any circumstances. Yesterday, I discovered that the Punjab Police had arrested a Congress politician. I don't know the specifics; the Punjab Police Department will. However, we have initiated a narcotics campaign. I don't want to comment on any single incident or individual, but we are dedicated to eradicating drug addiction. In this war against drugs, no matter whether a person is big or small, he will not be spared.

Khaira was detained this morning at his Chandigarh residence in connection with an old case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2015. The Punjab Congress has harshly criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for arresting Khaira, accusing it of political vendetta.The senior Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa told the media outside Sardar Police Station, "I want to condemn Bhawant Mann's action." Mann believes that he will always be in power, but he is mistaken; everyone will have to go, even his government.

He further stated that, because I am the head of the opposition, it is our constitutional right to meet with Khaira. We were going to meet him in police custody, but they wouldn't let us. "It was a courtesy meeting, and we just wanted to tell him that the Congress party and every party leader are behind him," Bajwa explained.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President of the Punjab Congress, stated, "This is a very wrong thing to do." This is just vengeance politics. There is no evidence of any sort. When we arrived at the Jalalabad police station, the lock was not opened. Someone told me that the CIA had taken him (Sukhpal Singh Khaira) to Fazilka. We reached there, but we were not allowed to meet Khaira. The SSP informed us that there are orders from above.

Meanwhile, in response to the opposition's charges, senior Punjab AAP spokesperson Jagtar Singh Dayalpura claimed there was no proof to the allegations because the border state's government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has a zero-tolerance policy for drug smugglers.Dayalpura further stated that "enough admissible evidence" has been discovered against the Congress leader, adding that the case has connections from Pakistan to England. The arrest of Sukhpal Khaira is likely to exacerbate tensions between the AAP and the Congress, which have joined forces at the Center to create the India Alliance. In Punjab, the Congress state unit has strongly opposed any alliance or seat-sharing deal with the AAP.