Punjab floods ravage over 1,000 Villages

Chandigarh: Over1,000 villages, maximum in Gurdaspur districts, and over 61,000 hectares of farm land have been affected by floods in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 11,330 people have been evacuated so far to safer places from the flood-hit areas with the combined efforts of the NDRF, Army, BSF and the district authorities.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

State Chief Secretary K A P Sinha on Saturday visited the Pong dam on Beas and flood-affected areas in Mukerian subdivision in Hoshiarpur to review the relief and rescue measures.

Accompanied by senior officials, the chief secretary inspected the dam, where he directed officials to regulate water discharge strictly on technical parameters, keeping in view the inflow, to minimise hardships for people in the downstream areas. He also asked them to remain vigilant and maintain round-the-clock monitoring. Officials said floods have so far affected 1,018 villages in the state.

These include 81 in Pathankot, 52 in Fazilka, 45 in Tarn Taran, 64 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 22 in Sangrur, 101 in Ferozepur, 107 in Kapurthala, 323 in Gurdaspur, 85 in Hoshiarpur, and 35 in Moga, they said.

The state has also suffered huge financial losses due to crop damage and livestock loss. According to reports from district headquarters, 16,632 hectares of farm land have been affected in Fazilka, 10,806 hectares in Ferozepur, 11,620 hectares in Kapurthala, 7,000 hectares in Pathankot, 9,928 hectares in Tarn Taran, and 5,287 hectares in Hoshiarpur.

These include 2,819 from Ferozepur, 1,052 from Hoshiarpur, 240 from Kapurthala, 4,771 from Gurdaspur, 24 from Moga, 1,100 from Pathankot, 60 from Tarn Taran, 25 from Barnala, and 1,239 from Fazilka, they said.

The administration is taking care of all the essential needs of these people, said the officials.

The NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police and Army are playing a vital role in the operations with active support from local communities.

Seven NDRF teams are deployed in Gurdaspur, one each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, and two in Pathankot. SDRF has deployed two teams in Kapurthala.

The Army, Border Security Force, and the Indian Air Force are also engaged in operations in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Pathankot. Alongside the civil administration, Punjab Police is extending full support to the affected people.(PTI)