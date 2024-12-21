Puttur’s last lung space under threat: Forest land set for multi-level parking complex

Puttur: This town nestled in the heart of the hilly side of Dakshina Kannada, is known for its scenic beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture. However, this small town is now facing a significant environmental challenge. The Puttur Town Municipality, in collaboration with the Puttur Urban Development Authority, has proposed a plan to take over a key piece of green space, the last remaining lung space in the town, which currently belongs to the Forest Department. The plan aims to con-struct a multi-level parking complex on this site.

The plot in question is home to the Forest Department office, which has stood since 1935. For decades, it has not only served as an administrative hub for for-est-related activities but also as a landmark in the heart of Puttur. The property, spanning several acres, is surrounded by lush greenery and is home to over 65 trees that range in age from 50 to 100 years. These trees, many of which are na-tive to the region, provide vital ecosystem services, such as oxygen production, carbon absorption, and habitat for various species of birds and small animals.

The forest office building, with its colonial-era architecture, is also a reminder of the town’s long-standing connection to the forest and its role in managing the re-gion’s natural resources. Its preservation is not only important for historical rea-sons but also because it symbolizes the importance of conserving the environ-ment while balancing the needs of a growing town.Puttur, like many small towns across India, is facing the pressures of urbaniza-tion. The town’s local legislators are known for taking sides of builders and de-velopers at the cost of town’s heritage and character. One of top heritage structure a 156 year old school at Nellikatte has been demolished under the cover of the night allegedly with the support of the local people’s representatives, the local rights activists had complained to the Lokayukta under which the investigation is still going on.

In another instance the sitting MLA has moved to demolish a her-itage building that houses town’s women’s police station which also has also left the townspeople red eyed. As the town grows, the need for infrastructure such as parking spaces, especially in its busy commercial areas, has become increasingly urgent. With limited land available, local authorities have identified the forest department property as a po-tential site for a multi-level parking complex.

The area in question is the last green space within the town, and the potential loss of these trees and greenery could have serious consequences for the town’s envi-ronmental health. Trees are essential for maintaining air quality, mitigating heat, and providing a habitat for urban wildlife. Local residents and environmental ac-tivists have raised concerns about the long-term effects of removing such a signif-icant portion of green space.

The municipality and the Urban Development Authority maintain that the park-ing complex is necessary to address the growing need for parking space, particu-larly in Puttur’s commercial hub. They argue that the development will alleviate congestion and improve the town’s infrastructure, ultimately benefiting the local economy.

However, many in the community are questioning whether this is the best solu-tion. Alternative proposals, such as the construction of the parking facility in a less environmentally sensitive location or the redevelopment of existing parking spaces, should be considered, they argue.