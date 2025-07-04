Rahul attacks Modi govt over Maha farmer suicides

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over farmer suicides in Maharashtra, saying that it remains indifferent to farmers’ plight, even as they are sinking deeper into debt every day.

In a post on X in Hindi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the government of ignoring farmers’ demands for a loan waiver and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

On Wednesday, opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra Assembly twice over issues of farmer suicides and non-payment of dues to soybean cultivators in the state.

“This system is killing farmers -- silently, but continuously and Modi ji is watching the spectacle of his own PR,” Gandhi said.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed in the assembly that 767 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra between January and March this year. While 200 cases were declared ineligible for aid, inquiries are pending in 194 cases, he said.

Gandhi also shared a screenshot of a news report which put the number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra in the first three months at 767.

“Think about it... in just 3 months, 767 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra. Is this just a statistic? No. These are 767 destroyed homes. 767 families that will never be able to recover. And the government? It is silent. It is watching indifferently,” the former Congress president said.

Farmers are sinking deeper into debt every day as seeds, fertilizers and diesel are expensive. “But there is no guarantee of MSP. When they demand a loan waiver, they are ignored,” he charged.

“But (what about) those who have crores? The Modi government easily waives their loans. Just look at today’s news -- Anil Ambani’s Rs 48,000 crore SBI ‘fraud’,” he said.

“Modi ji had said that he would double the income of farmers. Today the situation is such that the life of the farmer is being halved.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya hit back, sharing a chart on X which claimed that 55,928 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra during the 15-year tenure of the NCP-Congress government.

“The politics of counting the dead is disgusting, but it is necessary to show the mirror to people like Rahul Gandhi,” Malviya said.