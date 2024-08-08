Rahul Gandhi Calls Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification 'Unfortunate,' Urges IOA to Challenge

New Delhi: Terming the disqualification “unfortunate”, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Vinesh Phogat would come back stronger in the arena.



“It is unfortunate that Phogat, India’s pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country,” Gandhi posted on X. “Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength,” Rahil Gandhi said in in Lok Sabha.

