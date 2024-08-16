Rahul Gandhi meets Foxconn Chairman, has ‘engaging conversation’

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Foxconn Chairman Young Liu on Friday, and the two had an engaging conversation about the future of technological innovation in India and the world.



The Congress MP took to his X handle and shared that the duo had a productive meeting this morning.

“It was a pleasure to meet Mr Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, earlier today. We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world,” Rahul said on X.

“With the right support, India’s tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward,” he added.

Rahul’s meeting with Foxconn Chairman comes on the heels of the latter calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Notably, Young Liu was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. Liu also expressed "high regard" to the Indian government for the honour.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese manufacturing giant, is investing heavily in the country in a boost to local manufacturing. The company is the biggest manufacturer of iPhones globally, alone accounting for about 70 per cent of the total production.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer plans to invest $1.54 billion in the country to help it fulfil "operational needs."

It’s iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu employs more than 40,000 people and has inked a pact to invest Rs 1,600 crore in the new electronics components unit in the state that is slated to create 6,000 more jobs.

The company has plans to invest an additional Rs 3,300 crore in a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

India’s production and export of electronic goods have seen an exponential rise in the last few years and this has largely been driven by the iPhones. The country is looking to enhance its overall electronics production to $300 billion by FY26.