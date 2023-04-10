Rahul Gandhi To Hold A Roadshow On Tuesday In Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi will conduct a roadshow for the Congress on Tuesday in Wayanad as a display of strength. Rahul Gandhi will be making his first trip back to his former district since losing his right to serve in the Lok Sabha. He will travel with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, to his Wayanad function.



Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed in Wayanad after considerable preparations by Congress members. On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Kalpetta in Wayanad will host a "Satyameva Jayate" roadshow by Rahul Gandhi. Starting at SK MJ High School, the tour will terminate at the MP office. About 5 o'clock, a public conference will be conducted in front of the MP's office.

According to reports, voters in the Wayanad constituency will also receive a letter from Rahul Gandhi. The IUML and RSP leaders who are allies of Congress will be present at the roadshow.

The Congress wants to make it clear through this roadshow that Rahul Gandhi is a target because of his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which led to his disqualification as an MP.

Meanwhile, there was controversy regarding the IUML's green flag in Rahul Gandhi's 2019 election campaign. To avoid such scenerios, the roadshow will only feature the Tricolor.

Shihab Thangal, the head of the IUML, who is allied with the Congress in Kerala, will take part in the roadshow. Also, the roadshow will feature a number of Congress mainstays, including KC Venugopal and Tarik Anwar. NK Premachandran, a supporter of Congress, will take part in the roadshow.