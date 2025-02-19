Rahul Gandhi to take up Save Samvidhan Yatra soon

New Delhi: Keeping in view the Bihar Assembly polls im October or November Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to take up 'Save Samvidhan Yatra.'

A crucial meeting to discuss the road map, agenda and dates is currently under progress at AICC office. The meeting is being attended by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are participating in the meeting.

It my be recalled that before 2024 general elections Rahul had taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During the proposed yatra Rahul is likely to try and explain how the NDA government led by BJP was 'insulting the Constitution and how it was violating the Constitution including appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner of India even when the issue was in Supreme Court.