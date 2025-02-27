Rahul Gandhi's 'guru' makes baseless statements: BJP slams Sam Pitroda's IIT Ranchi remarks

New Delhi: BJP leaders criticised Congress leader Sam Pitroda following his claims that his speech at "IIT Ranchi" was interrupted by hackers who played inappropriate content. The BJP dismissed these allegations as baseless and accused Pitroda of making sensationalist statements.

Talking to IANS, BJP leader Hitesh Jain said, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda have a common trait—they make irresponsible remarks without any facts. Their only goal is to sensationalise issues and insult India. While Pitroda has made such statements abroad, Rahul Gandhi does the same both at home and abroad. In a sense, Pitroda is a 'guru' of Rahul Gandhi. This time, Pitroda’s claims have been thoroughly discredited. He should verify the facts before speaking; otherwise, he’s just making a fool of himself."

Nalin Kohli, another BJP leader, further condemned Pitroda's statement, saying: "It seems Sam Pitroda has made a habit of making controversial remarks. As a close advisor to Rahul Gandhi, the entire Congress party rushes to defend him. Pitroda claims he was speaking at IIT Ranchi, but there is no such institution. It was later claimed to be IIIT Ranchi, but the institute has denied inviting him to any event. So, which event was he referring to? And why is he blaming the BJP for a false narrative of objectionable content? Congress must reflect on their actions and stop spreading misinformation."

Meanwhile, Pitroda had previously shared a video on his social media account, claiming that during his speech at IIT Ranchi, someone hacked into the event and played inappropriate content. He linked the disruption to a lack of democracy in India.

"I was speaking to a hundred students when suddenly, someone hacked in and started showing inappropriate content. We had no choice but to stop the session. Is this democracy? Is this fair?" he stated.

However, the Ministry of Education pointed out that Ranchi does not have an IIT, only an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT). The IIIT Ranchi also clarified that Pitroda was not invited by the institution for any lecture, either in person or virtually.