Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims are baseless, childish: Bawankule

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations about vote theft "baseless and childish", and said he had insulted voters in the state with his claims.

Bawankule questioned why Congress workers had not raised objections when the voters' list was published ahead of the elections, urging them to do so this time before the upcoming local bodies polls in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked a controversy with his allegations that the Election Commission is "openly colluding" with the BJP to carry out "vote theft" with the objective of taking away the voting rights of the poor.

"When the Congress wins more seats in the Lok Sabha elections, they celebrate. But when they lose the state assembly polls, they complain. His (Gandhi's) allegations are childish and baseless," Bawankule said.

Gandhi's allegations about vote theft are an insult to the voters of Maharashtra, he said.

"In the upcoming Bihar and local bodies elections in Maharashtra, the Congress will be wiped out," the minister said.

Banwankule, who addressed a press conference at the Jalna collectorate, warned of strict action against revenue officials found colluding with the sand mafia.

He emphasised the need for coordinated action between the police and revenue departments to curb illegal sand mining.

"In most cases, such action is stalled due to the nexus between the sand mafia and officials. If officers are transparent and honest, no one would dare to attack them," the revenue minister said.

He further said that the government is drafting a sand conservation policy and will encourage the use of manufactured stone sand in government projects instead of natural river sand to protect the ecological balance.

Asked about alleged inaction against revenue officials in the Rs 35 crore disaster compensation scam and a land scam in Jalna, Banwankule assured that he would examine the matter.

The inquiry committee has revealed irregularities in the distribution of disaster compensation, naming 74 government officials for allegedly misappropriating Rs 34.97 crore in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils between 2022 and 2024. The funds were intended for farmers affected by natural calamities.