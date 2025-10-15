Rahul urges swift action over IPS officer’s death

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday strongly criticised the delay in action on the assurances given to the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar by the Haryana government, urging it to allow his “final rites to take place peacefully, and end this drama”.

Gandhi visited the residence of Puran Kumar and his wife, and IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, in Sector 24, Chandigarh.

After meeting the bereaved family, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, “A tragedy has taken place with a government officer. The Chief Minister of Haryana had given his word to the family that an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action would follow. However, that promise remains unkept”.

Expressing concern over the mental state of the officer’s daughters, he added, “The daughters of the deceased officer, who have already lost their father, are under immense pressure and distress.” The Congress leader pointed out that Y Puran Kumar and his wife belong to the Dalit community, alleging that the officer faced long-standing institutional discrimination.