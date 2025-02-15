Rail, air connectivity in Lucknow set for major boost: Rajnath

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented development under his leadership. Highlighting the state’s progress, he emphasized that efforts are underway to transform Lucknow into a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 1,028 crore in Lucknow on Friday. During this, the Defence Minister said, “In a recent international survey, Lucknow has been included among the fastest-growing cities in the world, with rapidly increasing land prices.”

He also recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing that concrete steps have been taken to develop urban and rural infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh in line with his vision.

The Defence Minister highlighted the significant increase in urban infrastructure investment, stating that between 2004 and 2014, only Rs 1.78 lakh crore was spent in this sector.

However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, from 2014 to 2024, the investment has surged to Rs 28.52 lakh crore.

Emphasizing the expansion of the Lucknow Metro, he mentioned that the Charbagh to Vasant Kunj project is expected to receive approval soon. To improve traffic flow in the city, multiple flyovers and highways are being constructed.

“A four-lane flyover from Polytechnic Chauraha to Munshipulia, built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, and another flyover from Indira Nagar to Khurramnagar, constructed at Rs 270 crore, have been inaugurated. Additionally, Rs 45 crore has been approved for the construction of a service road near Amar Shaheed Path,” he informed.