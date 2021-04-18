Railways gear up to run Oxygen Express trains

Indian Railways has geared up itself to run Oxygen Express trains to get Oxygen in bulk and rapidly to COVID-19 patients. The availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection. The Railway Ministry said, the green corridor is being created for the fast movement of this train. It said, Railways is getting fully ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen and Oxygen Cylinders across the key Corridors.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments had approached the Railways Ministry for transportation of Oxygen Cylinders.

Ministry of Railways in a tweet today said, "Railways getting fully ready to Transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders. Railways geared up to run OXYGEN Express. Green Corridor being created to fast movement of Oxygen Express Trains."





Green Corridor being created to fast movement of Oxygen Express Trains





The Ministry said, a meeting was held between Railway Board officials, State Transport Commissioners and representatives of industry yesterday on the issues related to transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen. During the meeting, it was decided that the tankers will be organized by Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra.

These empty tankers will be moved from Kalamboli and Boisar, Railway stations in Mumbai, and sent to Vizag station in Andhra Pradesh and Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro in Jharkhand for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers. Railway Ministry said, a movement plan has been made for dispatching ten empty tankers tomorrow.

The Ministry in its notification said, "In pursuance of the above decision, instructions have been issued to Zonal Railways to ensure readiness to receive the trailers and load them back. Ramps have to be built at Vizag, Angul and Bhilai and the existing ramp at Kalamboli is to be strengthened. The Kalamboli ramp would be made ready by April 19, 2021. Ramps at other locations would also be ready in a couple of days by the time the tankers reach those locations."

It said, a trial was organised at Boisar (Western Railway) on April 18, 2021, where a loaded tanker was placed on a flat DBKM and all the required measurements were taken.

Railways have already placed DBKM wagons at Kalamboli and other locations in expectation of the movement of tankers to various locations. Railways are awaiting advice from Maharashtra to move the tankers.

Tentatively a movement plan has been made for dispatching 10 empty tankers on April 19, 2021. Transport Secretary Maharashtra has assured to provide the tankers by the date.

Zonal Railways have been informed regarding the demands from State Governments. CFTMs and PCOMs are in touch with the Industry and State Governments. Railway Board has directed concerned GMs to be fully prepared and proactively assist the State and Central Government Agencies in the movement of Oxygen by Rail and has also nominated ED/TT/F as Nodal Officer in Railway Board.

Rail Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Railways is leaving no stone unturned in the battle against COVID-19. He said, the railway will run Oxygen express trains using green corridors to get Oxygen in bulk and rapidly to patients.