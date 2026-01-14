Raj Thackeray criticizes SEC over new campaign rules, 'mysterious' PADU machines

Mumbai: As Maharashtra prepares for high-stakes elections across 29 municipal corporations on Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the State Election Commission (SEC).

Raj Thackeray, who was accompanied by his cousin and Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, accused the poll body of bias, questioning a controversial new notification that allows candidates to conduct door-to-door visits right up until the day of voting.

Traditionally, he said a "silence period" begins 48 hours before polling, during which all forms of campaigning must cease. However, he claimed a new directive has disrupted this long-standing practice.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the MNS chief expressed his outrage over the timing and intent of the new rules. "We have been observing elections for years. Usually, once the campaign ends at 5 p.m., there is a day of rest followed by polling. This has been the tradition. But now, a new notification says candidates can meet voters until 5 p.m. on polling day. Where did this system come from?" Raj Thackeray questioned. He further alleged that the rule is a veiled attempt to facilitate voter bribery.

"They say you can meet voters but cannot distribute leaflets. Perhaps what they really mean is that you can distribute money. Is the State Election Commission working solely to fulfil the government's wishes?" he asked, noting that such rules were not applied during the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

Beyond the campaigning rules, Raj Thackeray raised serious technical concerns regarding the voting process. He highlighted the introduction of a new device called the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) machines as a backup during vote counting if EVMs fail in the municipal elections, and claimed that these machines have been introduced without transparency, as the political parties are not aware of them. The SEC did not bother even to inform the political parties about it, he alleged. Raj Thackeray stated that neither the public nor political parties have been shown how these units function.

He mentioned that even after formal inquiries (including a letter from Uddhav Thackeray), the State Election Commission has failed to provide clarity. “When EVMs are used, party representatives are called to verify the buttons. But this new machine hasn't been shown to anyone. This is pure anarchy," he remarked.

Warning his supporters and the public, Raj Thackeray urged MNS and Shiv Sena workers to remain vigilant against alleged malpractice. He claimed that opponents -- specifically the BJP and the Shinde-led faction -- are hiding cash inside campaign pamphlets to lure voters. "I am telling the soldiers of the MNS and Shiv Sena to stay alert. Watch the candidates visiting homes. People are starting to reject this, which is a good sign, but we must keep a close eye on how money is being distributed," said Raj Thackeray.

The MNS chief’s allegations have added a layer of intensity to an already heated election cycle, raising significant questions about the impartiality of the poll machinery in the state.

However, SEC Dinesh Waghmare on Tuesday cited a standing order from February 14, 2012, allowing candidates to conduct door-to-door campaigns after the public campaigning ends. "This is not a new order as it was applied during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," Waghmare stated.

"Public campaigning -- which includes rallies and meetings -- must end 48 hours before polling. However, personal interaction is not banned. Candidates can visit homes or meet voters outside the 100-meter radius of polling booths, but they cannot use microphones or move in large groups,” he said.

He reiterated that no more than five people, including the candidate, per group can do door-to-door campaigning. There is a total ban on microphones and sound systems. The SEC warned that any distribution of cash or gifts is a criminal offence and is being closely monitored.