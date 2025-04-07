Raj Thackeray Ends Marathi Language Stir After Govt Talks

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced the cessation of his party’s agitation over the mandatory use of Marathi in public and official settings. The decision came after discussions with state officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Marathi language minister Uday Samant, who advised an end to the strong-arm tactics.

In a letter issued to party workers on Saturday, Thackeray stated that sufficient public awareness had been created on the issue and directed that the agitation be halted. Earlier, at a Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, Thackeray warned that those who did not comply with the party’s directive would be subject to action by MNS workers. Incidents of aggression were reported on April 1 when MNS workers assaulted a bank security guard and disrupted operations at various banks, government offices, and stores. In response, bank employee unions alerted the state government, prompting assurances from Fadnavis that law enforcement would act against any group taking the law into its own hands.

A notice issued by a Bombay High Court lawyer has been sent to the state director general of police and the home minister, alleging that the actions of MNS workers breached constitutional protections and violated provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as banking regulations. The notice stated that legal steps would be taken if arrests and FIRs were not filed within seven days.

In a separate development, Anand Dubey of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has initiated a program aimed at promoting the Marathi language. Dubey, who posted billboards in Kandivali, announced that free coaching classes would be provided for those unfamiliar with Marathi. The initiative seeks to offer a structured alternative to the aggressive methods employed by MNS. Sena (UBT) spokesperson Aaditya Thackeray noted that the program would be part of the party’s ongoing community outreach efforts.