Rajasthan Mines dept achieves Rs 7,513 crore revenue with 23 pc growth rate

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Principal Secretary T. Ravikant said on Monday that the State Mines and Geology Department has achieved a remarkable revenue collection of Rs 7,513 crore as of February 16, reflecting a 23 per cent growth rate compared to the previous year.

He emphasised that while this milestone surpasses the revenue target for FY 2023-24, the Department must now shift its focus toward recovering outstanding dues, amnesty payments, and penalties from illegal mining activities.

Ravikant stressed the need for strict recovery efforts, particularly for dues not under legal stay, and called for proactive legal measures to lift court-imposed stays where applicable.

He reiterated that the Mines Department is a key revenue-generating body for the state government, and efforts must be intensified to maximise revenue collection.

During a virtual review meeting with field officers at Khanij Bhawan, Ravikant issued clear directives: including zero tolerance for laxity in revenue recovery, 100 per cent achievement of collection targets, prioritisation of pending assessments, strict follow-up on MoU-related commitments, regular coordination with stakeholders and timely responses to Legislative queries and Assembly matters.

He also instructed that monthly meetings of district-level committees, chaired by the District Collector, be conducted without fail to address local mining-related issues effectively.

Director of Mines, Deepak Tanwar, assured that the monitoring mechanism at the headquarters level has been strengthened.

He directed officers to complete royalty assessments, error closures, and other pending tasks within 7 to 15 days, with regular progress reports submitted for review.

Joint Secretary Mines, Ashu Chaudhary, urged officers to prioritise responses to Legislative queries and ensure that information requested by the government is submitted promptly.

With rigorous monitoring, targeted recovery efforts, and strengthened administrative coordination, the Mines Department is committed to maximising revenue collection and ensuring transparency in mining operations across Rajasthan, officials said.