Rajnath Singh Meets Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun In Vientiane Amid Border Disengagement Developments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in delegation-level discussions with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos, marking a significant diplomatic interaction weeks after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement from the last two face-off points in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conference, a strategic platform comprising ten ASEAN nations and eight dialogue partners including India, China, Australia, Japan, and others. Laos, as the current ADMM-Plus chair, is hosting the gathering.

Recently, the Indian and Chinese militaries successfully completed troop disengagement in the Demchok and Depsang areas, resuming patrolling activities after a nearly four-and-a-half-year hiatus. This development follows extensive negotiations aimed at resolving the long-standing border tensions.

Singh's three-day visit to Vientiane primarily focuses on participating in the ADMM-Plus meeting, providing an opportunity for diplomatic engagement with regional defence leaders. The bilateral meeting with Dong Jun represents a notable step in managing and potentially de-escalating border tensions between India and China.

The interaction underscores the importance of diplomatic channels in addressing complex geopolitical challenges and maintaining regional stability amid ongoing border negotiations.