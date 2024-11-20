Live
- Exit polls results indicated victory of the NDA government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand!
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Reviews SC/ST Development Funds Implementation
- AP cabinet approves key decisions, check here
- Maharashtra records 58.22 pc turnout, Independent candidate dies of heart attack in Beed
- Manipur: Mobile internet suspension extended for 3 days in 7 districts, curfew relaxed in 4 districts
- EPFO adds 18.8 lakh members in September as employment rises
- ‘Criticise me, not Rabindranath Tagore’, says Assam CM on renaming Karimganj
- Bihar govt launches Ayushman Vandan Scheme
- Infighting again erupts in Trinamool on chair of West Bengal Medical Council
- Maha: Candidate, poll worker and voter die as skirmishes, stray violence mar peaceful voting
Rajnath Singh Meets Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun In Vientiane Amid Border Disengagement Developments
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun during ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting in Laos, following recent troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh.
- Singh's three-day visit to Vientiane primarily focuses on participating in the ADMM-Plus meeting, providing an opportunity for diplomatic engagement with regional defence leaders.
The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conference, a strategic platform comprising ten ASEAN nations and eight dialogue partners including India, China, Australia, Japan, and others. Laos, as the current ADMM-Plus chair, is hosting the gathering.
Recently, the Indian and Chinese militaries successfully completed troop disengagement in the Demchok and Depsang areas, resuming patrolling activities after a nearly four-and-a-half-year hiatus. This development follows extensive negotiations aimed at resolving the long-standing border tensions.
The interaction underscores the importance of diplomatic channels in addressing complex geopolitical challenges and maintaining regional stability amid ongoing border negotiations.
The interaction underscores the importance of diplomatic channels in addressing complex geopolitical challenges and maintaining regional stability amid ongoing border negotiations.