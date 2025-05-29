Rajnath Singh: People of PoK Are Part of Our Family, Will Reunite with India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made strong remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while speaking at the CII Business Summit on Thursday. He said that the people of PoK are part of the Indian family and expressed hope that they would soon be reunited with India.

Singh said that the people of PoK are “our own, our family members,” and added that “our brothers who are now separated by geography and politics will one day be united with India.”

He further stated that India shares an emotional bond with the people of PoK. According to him, most people in PoK still feel connected to India, and only a few have been misled. He said that India always focuses on matters that bring hearts together. Singh expressed belief that the day is not far when PoK will return to India, saying that “our own people will one day say: I am India, I am back.”

On the issue of Pakistan and terrorism, Singh warned that such actions come at a high cost. He said that Pakistan is already experiencing the consequences. Singh made it clear that going forward, India will only talk to Pakistan about two issues: terrorism and PoK.

He also highlighted India’s major progress in the defence sector. Singh pointed out that India’s defence exports, which were less than ₹1,000 crore a decade ago, have now reached ₹23,500 crore. He said that Operation Sindoor was a success, carried out with systems developed in India.

Singh also noted that India is now producing fighter jets and missile systems without depending on other countries. He added that the country is preparing for new advancements in future war technology.