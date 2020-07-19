Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be 161-feet tall with 5 domes

Ayodhya (UP): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during a meeting has decided that the proposed Ram temple here in Uttar Pradesh would have a height of 161 feet along with five domes.

The president of the trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal, presided over the meeting here on Saturday. All members of the trust were present in this meeting that continued for over 2 hours and all the points regarding the construction of the temple were discussed.

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said: "Ram Temple will be 161 feet high and now five domes will be built instead of three."

Chaupal said that for the construction of Ram temple, a proposal has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office for Bhoomi Pujan.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to do Bhoomi Pujan for the temple in Ayodhya on August 3 or 5.

Besides, there was a discussion on the overall look and design of the Ram temple in the meeting. Ram temple would be modelled on the basis of the design proposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad but its length, width, and height will be increased.

It would take around 3 and a half years to complete the construction of the temple.

The construction work has been delayed due to the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown and other crises.