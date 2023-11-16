Ration distribution case: Trinamool minister's judicial custody extended till Nov 30

Kolkata: A special court in Kolkata on Thursday extended the judicial custody of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case, till November 30.

Interestingly, the counsel for the minister did not move any bail plea on behalf of his client. Instead, he placed a plea seeking a cot, a chair and a table at the cell of the Presidency Jail where Mallick is lodged.

However, the judge turned down the plea stating that it was beyond the jurisdiction of the court, and only the prison authorities can decide on such requests.

Mallick, the current Forest Minister who was the Food & Supplies minister from 2011-2021, attended the court proceedings virtually from the prison.

At one point, he was seen making his arguments in support of his demand for cot, chair and table.

“Sir, I am not well. I am a diabetic patient. My limbs are getting paralytic. Please let me live. I am a qualified advocate myself and enrolled with the Calcutta High Court and the Bankshall Court in Kolkata,” the minister argued.

However, the judge did not allow Mallick to continue with his arguments for long.

“If you are a qualified advocate, you should be aware of the limits of the jurisdiction of any court. When you have appointed a counsel for yourself, you should allow him to argue the case,” the judge said.