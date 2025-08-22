Rekha in 'state of shock,' gets 'Z' category security

New Delhi: The Centre has accorded Z category CRPF security to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after she was attacked at her home during the Jan Sunwai meeting.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had serious physical injuries and was in a state of "shock" after the attack but had been working from her residence.

He reiterated that the attack on Gupta was carried out in a "planned manner" as part of a "well-planned conspiracy", adding that the accused is a "professional criminal" with a history of serious offences.

He met Gupta at her residence on Thursday morning. Following his meeting, Mishra said the chief minister had serious physical injuries and requires rest. However, he added that she has been seeing files since Wednesday at her residence. "She has been actively working, but she requires rest. Her physical injuries are serious, and she is in a state of shock," Mishra told reporters. --

The man accused of attacking Chief Minister has been sent to five days of police custody, court sources said. They said the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was produced at the house of a magistrate in southwest Delhi's Dwarka late at night. The accused was not produced before any magistrate in the Tis Hazari court premises, sources said. Police have registered a case against the accused, a resident of Rajkot (Gujarat) under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He has also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servant from discharging his duty. Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office on Wednesday morning, around 8:15 am, her office said, terming the assault part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".