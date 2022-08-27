Restoration work at collpased British era bridge in MP begins

Bhopal: A team of Indian Army engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command has begun the restoration work at the British era bridge in Madhya Pradesh that had collapsed in April due to heavy load of a container.

The centuries-old bridge on the Sukhtawa river on national highway 46 connects Bhopal - Nagpur (Maharashtra) via Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

Army engineers team has set up a 90-feet long bailey bridge, the official in Madhya Pradesh government told IANS on Saturday.

Over the last three months, engineer regiment of Army along with Madhya Pradesh state authorities and NHAI have been working a on war-footing for early construction of the bridge. "Within a short period of three months, displaying urgency and apt civil military coordination a heavy load class superior engineering skill and equipment handling capability is required to construct the bridge over the existing piers," the Madhya Pradesh government said in an official statement.

A team of #IndianArmy engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command has begun the restoration work at the British era bridge in #MadhyaPradesh that had collapsed in April due to heavy load of a container.@IaSouthern pic.twitter.com/2tiXt1YAfZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2022

The construction of this bridge will be a boon for movement of critical goods and will also facilitate faster movement of locals and civilians from adjoining towns and villages, reducing congestion and delays caused over these few months, the official added.

The bridge had collapsed when a multi-axle lorry loaded with around 130 tonnes of weight (electric machines) was crossing over it. Before the lorry could cross, a portion of it collapsed leaving the lorry hanging and heavy machines fell on the dry Sukhtawa river.

Over 50 meters long bridge built over the Sukhtawa river in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) district was constructed during the British-era (around 1865) at the height of 25 feet above from the river.

It is believed that the bridge was constructed to provide connectivity from Nagpur to Bhopal.

Meanwhile, a diversion route built to sustain the heavy traffic on the river also submerged multiple times due to heavy rains thus cutting off the crucial lifeline.