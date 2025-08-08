Rights panel seeks report on newborn’s detached arm case

Nuh: The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a newborn’s arm getting detached from the body during delivery allegedly due to medical negligence at the Mandikhera Civil Hospital here.

It said the incident constitutes a grave violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Commission, in an August 5 order, observed that the incident also constitutes “a grave violation of the right to life and health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

The matter came to light through a media report describing the events that occurred on July 30 when a woman was admitted for childbirth, the rights panel said.

Citing the report, the panel said the woman was admitted to the Civil Hospital for childbirth. During childbirth, the newborn’s limb was completely detached due to the alleged callous conduct of the attending medical staff. It was alleged that when the aggrieved family questioned the medical team, they were met with abusive language and were forcefully thrown out of the ward. The newborn was later referred to Nalhar Hospital here. “The alleged severing of the newborn’s arm during delivery indicates a prima facie case of egregious medical negligence,” the bench observed.

“The failure to ensure standard operating procedures, particularly in a government facility where patients rely upon public healthcare, not only endangers lives but undermines faith in public institutions,” the bench further observed.

The alleged conduct of the hospital staff, including the use of abusive language and expelling the family from the ward, further compounds the violation of human rights, it said.

The Commission was of the view that the rights of the child and the dignity of the family have been prima facie compromised, warranting urgent attention and accountability from the concerned