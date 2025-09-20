Live
RJD faces internal discord as Rohini Acharya’s tweet sparks political reactions
New Delhi: Amid the build-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD is facing an internal challenge from within the family of its supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, as his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to him in 2022, has taken to social media to express her deep displeasure, triggering a range of political reactions.
In a strongly worded post on Friday, Rohini wrote, “I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister, and I will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambition. For me, my self-respect is supreme.”
This comes after her previous post, where she indirectly expressed her discontent with Tejashwi Yadav’s advisor Sanjay Yadav, hinting at internal power dynamics within the RJD. The remarks have once again sparked speculation about internal rifts in the Yadav family and the party’s leadership structure.
Reacting to her statements, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Rohini Acharya is a daughter who donated a kidney for her father. She has expressed her brother’s political pain through a tweet. Now, Lalu Yadav, as the head of the family, it is your responsibility to decide whose grievance or internal pain for the brother is justified and who is at fault.”
LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma also responded, striking a respectful tone: “There is no doubt that she fulfilled her duty as a daughter during her father's illness. I respect that. I have no personal criticism. She fulfilled the duty of being a daughter, and I respect it.”
Meanwhile, HAM (Secular) MLA Deepa Manjhi downplayed the situation, calling it a family matter. “This is their personal matter, and it was bound to happen. Among them, Lalu Prasad ji’s eldest son also stays separately from the family, not interacting much with them. He neither meets the family nor participates in such functions. So, this is all their personal issue,” she said.
However, RJD has not issued an official response yet.