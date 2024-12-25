Row Erupts Over Delhi Government’s Warnings Against Alleged AAP Welfare Schemes

A heated controversy unfolded on Wednesday as two Delhi government departments issued public notices warning citizens against falling for "misleading schemes" purportedly launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The notices have intensified the ongoing conflict between the AAP and the bureaucracy, with both sides trading accusations.

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), in a public notice, refuted the existence of the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana," stating it has not been approved by the Delhi government. Citizens were urged not to share personal information with individuals claiming links to this "fake scheme," as it could lead to identity theft or financial fraud.

Similarly, the Health and Family Welfare Department issued a warning against a non-existent "Sanjeevani Yojana," which allegedly promises free healthcare for residents over 60 in Delhi hospitals. The notice advised the public to remain cautious and avoid being misled by fraudulent claims of free medical services.

These notices were published just days after AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi launched registrations for the Mahila Samman Yojana, offering ₹2,100 to eligible women. The timing of the warnings has ignited a political slugfest, particularly as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near.

The BJP has accused AAP of deceiving the public, asserting that the two schemes were never approved. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized the ruling party, stating, "Kejriwal is getting documents signed by people, while his own departments deny the schemes exist. Atishi must clarify."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of "digital fraud," alleging that AAP is misleading citizens about non-existent initiatives. "This is Atishi vs Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP government itself is cautioning against these schemes," Sachdeva added.

Responding to the criticism, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the advertisements were issued under BJP's influence. "Arvind Kejriwal has officially announced these schemes. The BJP's opposition stems from hatred and fear," Singh asserted.

Kejriwal further alleged that BJP plans to target AAP leaders through fabricated cases. "They are rattled by our welfare schemes. Raids on senior leaders and Atishi’s arrest are their next moves," he tweeted.

The controversy continues to escalate, with both parties accusing each other of deception, raising questions about governance and political accountability in the capital.