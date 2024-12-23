Rozgar Mela: Recruits from Patna, Panchkula express gratitude to PM Modi for appointment letters

Patna/ Panchkula: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits across the country during the Rozgar Mela on Monday, recruits from Bihar's Patna and Haryana's Panchkula expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for offering them a chance to serve the nation.

Sheelu Kumari, a resident of Patna, Bihar, was among the recruits who received an appointment letter for the post of constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Sheelu speaking to IANS, reflecting on her journey saying, "I’ve been preparing for two years. Last year, I failed the physical test, but I learned from that failure, worked harder, and finally succeeded in 2024. I owe this success to my family, friends, and especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this incredible opportunity."

Neha Kumari, also from Patna, was selected for the post of Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM). She shared her joy and elation over getting employment just when the new year celebrations are about to begin.

"This appointment is the best New Year gift I could have asked for," she said.

"I am truly grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will work with dedication and honesty, and I owe my success to my parents, especially my mother, who always inspired me."

Recruits from Haryana’s Panchkula were equally joyous and jubilant on receiving their appointment letters.

Anjali, who received an appointment letter from the postal department, expressed her joy, saying, "I am overjoyed to receive the appointment letter. This is a new chapter in my life, and I thank the Prime Minister for this opportunity."

Similarly, Abhinav, who was selected for ITBP, and Deeksha Sharma, who cleared the SBI exam for the post of Junior Associate, also thanked the Prime Minister for their appointments.

The Rozgar Mela, a significant initiative by the government, aims to fulfil Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to prioritising employment generation. By offering meaningful job opportunities, the initiative empowers youth to actively participate in nation-building and secure their future.