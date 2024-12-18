Rs 17,865 cr supplementary budget unveiled by Yogi govt

Lucknow; To ensure uninterrupted development in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government presented its second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the State Assembly on Tuesday. The budget amounts to Rs 17,865.72 crore, including new proposals worth Rs 790.49 crore. This is the second supplementary budget of the financial year, accounting for 2.42% of the original budget of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore. Earlier, the Yogi gov-ernment had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore. With both supplementary budgets combined, the total budget for the financial year 2024-25 now stands at Rs 7,66,513.36 crore.

Uttar Pradesh’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna presented the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The budget amounts to Rs 17,865.72 crore.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to development, Khanna empha-sized that the Yogi government prioritizes progress and has the constitutional right to present supplementary budgets as needed through the assembly. He informed that the budget includes Rs 790.49 crore for new proposals and Rs 422.56 crore as the estimated central share for various central schemes.

Additionally, the budget has provisions to reimburse Rs 30.48 crore taken ear-lier from the contingency fund.