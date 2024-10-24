Rs 40K cr projects in Dhenkanal soon: CM

Dhenkanal: “Peoplethrong Dhenkanal from the State and other parts of the country to witness Laxmi Puja. Gaja Laxmi Puja, which is being celebrated for the last 90 years, needs to be declared as a national festival and my government will try for it.” This was stated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while speaking to mediapersons here on Monday night.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee celebration of Mahavir Bazaar, the Chief Minister said Laxmi Puja promotes communal harmony, brotherhood and peace.

It also promotes language and literature by literary figures such as Brajanath Badajena, Padmashree Antaryami Mishra, Ananda Sankar Roy and Golakbihari Dhal, he said. Majhi also recollected the sacrifice of youngest freedom fighter Baji Rout of Dhenkanal.

Majhi said companies are set to launch projects worth Rs 40,000 crore in Dhenkanal while Rs 1 lakh crore will be invested for creating employment opportunities in the district.

The Chief Minister said his government is committed to develop every district and will stand by the poorest of poor.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and his wife moved around puja pandals. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Mahavir Bazaar Puja Committee president Dipak Prasad Patnaik, Joint Puja Committee president Rama Chandra Patra and secretary Gyanendra Behera were among others present.