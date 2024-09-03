RSS says it is open to caste census

Palakkad : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Monday it has no objection to collecting data on specific communities or castes, provided that the information is used for their welfare and not exploited as a political tool for electoral gains.

Addressing the media in Palakkad after a three-day coordination conclave called Samanway Baithak in this district, Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said caste and caste-relations were a 'very sensitive issue' for the Hindu society and it is an important issue 'for our national unity and integrity'.

He was responding to a query on caste census. So, it should be dealt with 'very seriously' and not just on the basis of elections or politics.

"So, as RSS thinks, yes, definitely for all welfare activities, addressing the particular community or caste which is lagging behind and so special attention is needed to some communities and castes. So, for that the government needs the numbers. It is very well practiced. So, the government needs numbers, it takes. Earlier also it has taken. So, it can take it. No problem."

"But it should be only to address the welfare of those communities and caste. It should not be used as a political tool for electioneering. And so we put a caution line for everyone," Ambekar said.

Ambekar's statement comes amidst campaigning by the opposition parties-- the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies, seeking to hold a caste census for effective policymaking.

RSS has alleged numerous conversion activities by missionaries in Tamil Nadu, and stated these will be taken seriously. Describing such activities as "very worrisome," Sunil said that the three-day conclave had discussed the issue. He added that further details would be gathered from the ground.

"Many organisations reported as their ground report from Tamil Nadu--lot of conversion--missionary conversion activities are reported from the state of Tamil Nadu. It is very worrisome. In the coming days, it was noted that it will be taken seriously and the details will be taken from the ground," Ambekar said.

