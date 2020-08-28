Terrorism is cancer; affects everyone just like pandemic: S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like the way pandemic impacts the entire humanity, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In an address at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Jaishankar also said the global responses to terrorism and pandemic have tended to emerge only when there were sufficient disruptions triggered by a specific event.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the external affairs minister said countries that have turned production of terrorists as "primary export" are also attempting to paint themselves as victims of terrorism.

"The struggle against terrorism and those aiding and abeting it is a work in progress," he said.

The external affairs minister said it is for the international systems to create necessary mechanisms to shut down structures supporting terrorism.