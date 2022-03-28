SAD to analyse reasons behind Punjab poll debacle

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday constituted a 13-member sub-committee to seek feedback from all sections of society and the party cadre at the grassroots level to analyse reasons for its drubbing in the recent Punjab polls.

The decision to form the sub-committee, which will be headed by SAD's Sangrur district president Iqbal Singh Jhoonda, was taken at a meeting of the party's 16-member high-powered committee. The meeting was presided over by senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, a party statement said. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the sub-committee will present its report to the high-powered committee of the party within two weeks.

He said the sub-committee has been tasked with seeking in-depth feedback from party workers at the grassroots level as well as all sections of society. Notably, the SAD registered its worst-ever poll performance, winning only three seats in the 117-member Assembly. Many senior leaders of the SAD, including party patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia lost the polls.