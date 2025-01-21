Live
Just In
Saif Ali Khan’s Hospital Bill Goes Viral: Fans Relieved as He Recovers at Home
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, after being attacked and treated for injuries, is recovering at home. His hospital bill, reportedly Rs. 35,98,700 for five days, has gone viral, sparking online debates.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after a five-day treatment. Saif was attacked by a stranger on January 16 and sustained serious injuries. The attacker has been arrested and is under police interrogation.
Saif Ali Khan was taken to the hospital after being attacked and treated for several injuries, including a knife wound near his spine. Doctors performed surgery and monitored his recovery for a few days. They advised him to rest at home and avoid visitors to prevent infections.
Recently, a hospital bill for Saif's treatment went viral. The bill was reportedly Rs. 35,98,700 for five days, which works out to around Rs. 7 lakh per day. This has led to discussions online about the high cost of treatment. However, it is believed that Saif’s health insurance helped cover most of the expenses.
Even though the bill shocked many, Saif's fans are happy to know that he is recovering well and is now back home.