Saini attends 12th Acharyakulam annual celebrations in Haridwar

Haridwar: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, participated in the 12th Acharyakulam Annual Celebrations at Patanjali Yogpeeth University in Haridwar. The event was graced by the presence of Swami Ramdev, Swami Avadheshanand Giri, Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal, and other esteemed saints and dignitaries.

During the celebrations, CM Saini made a significant announcement about the establishment of a new Patanjali-kulam in Haryana. This new institution will be 100 times larger than the current Acharyakulam and is expected to become a hub for students and scholars from around the world to learn about traditional Indian knowledge systems.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev highlighted that the Acharyakulam was initially inaugurated by PM Modi and expressed excitement about the upcoming Patanjali-kulam and Patanjali University in Haryana. The university, known for integrating traditional Indian knowledge with modern education, offers programs in yoga, Ayurveda, and holistic health.