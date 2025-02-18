Sam Pitroda’s remarks on India-China stoke row

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday cited Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda's reported comments downplaying Chinese threat to India to target the opposition party, claiming that his remarks are in line with its leaders' statements in support of China.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that what Pitroda has said symbolises the mindset of the Congress. He has openly acknowledged the Congress agreement with the China's ruling party, the BJP leader said. Pitroda was reported to have said that he does not understand the threat India faces from China, claiming that it is often blown out of proportion. It is a blow to India's prestige, Trivedi said, claiming it appears from his comments that as if India is the aggressor.

The BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP also took up the issue of funding from the US-based ground into India for "voter turnout" and the ruling party's allegation against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for links to Pakistan to hit out at the opposition party.

Asserting that there is no escape route for the Congress now, he said the opposition party must come out with a clarification. He also played down the then chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi's rejection of the report that a US agency funding was used for raising voter turnout in India when he headed the poll body.

The clearance was given by the then Congress-led UPA government and so it is for the then ruling alliance which should come out with a clarification, he added.