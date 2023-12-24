Saurabh Bharadwaj orders action in sexual harassment episode reported from Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the Chief Secretary to ensure strict action by the police after an incident of sexual harassment was reported from the Burari Hospital.

He also ordered immediate constitution of inquiry committee, to be headed by Secretary Health, in connection with an incident related to the sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, Bharadwaj said that it has come to his knowledge from social media that some unfortunate incident related to outraging the modesty of women and sexual harassment of outsourced workers has been reported at Burari Hospital, Delhi.

The Minister said in the letter said that an FIR dated December 19 was registered in this connection at a police station.

He said, however, it appears Delhi Police have been soft against the accused persons, thereby causing much outrage on social media.

"Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation. You are directed to ensure that strictest action is taken by Delhi Police against the culprits," the Minister said.

He further said that he has also learnt that the services of accused supervisors or managers have been terminated by the outsourcing firm.

"However, strictest action must also be ensured against the firm if they are also found guilty," he said.

"An enquiry committee must be immediately constituted which should be headed by the Health Secretary and he must submit a preliminary report in 24 hours while the final report must be submitted within a week. Strictest punishment must be recommended against the culprits," Bharadwaj said.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to submit the action taken report in six hours of the receipt of this note.