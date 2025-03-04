SC allows visually impaired persons in judiciary

New Delhi: In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Monday held that visually impaired persons cannot be denied opportunity of employment in judicial services, as it struck down provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service Rules that excluded them.

The top court said, "It is high time that we view the right against disability-based discrimination, as recognised in the RPwD Act (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act) 2016, of the same stature as a fundamental right, thereby ensuring that no candidate is denied consideration solely on account of their disability."

A bench of justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered the significant judgement on petitions, including a suo motu case, over non-grant of quota to visually impaired and low vision candidates in judicial services in a few states. In the 122-page judgement, Justice Mahadevan held, "Visually impaired candidates cannot be said to be 'not suitable' for judicial service and they are eligible to participate in selection for posts in judicial service."