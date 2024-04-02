Supreme Court Grants Bail To AAP Leader Sanjay Singh In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chose not to oppose the bail plea. Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the federal agency on October 4, has become the first senior AAP leader to be granted regular bail in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy. This decision comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, and former health minister Satyendar Jain remain under judicial custody in the same case.

A three-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and PB Varale dictated the order, stating that the concession made on behalf of the probe agency shall not be cited as precedent. Sanjay Singh, who spent six months in jail, was instructed not to make any comments on the case while on bail. Reacting to the apex court's order, a senior AAP leader expressed 'Satyamev Jayate' in a social media post.

During the hearing, the bench informed Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, that no money had been recovered from Singh's possession, and the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial. The ED had opposed the bail plea in the high court, claiming that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating, and using proceeds of the crime generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The ED's money laundering case originated from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, alleging irregularities in modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and extending undue favors to license holders.