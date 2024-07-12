SC judge recuses from Sisodia's pleas

New Delhi : Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday recused himself from hearing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking to revive his bail petitions in the excise policy-related corruption and money laundering cases. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar said another bench in which Justice Kumar is not a member will take up Sisodia's two separate pleas for reviving his bail petitions in cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. As soon as the matter was taken up for hearing, Justice Khanna said, "Our brother has some difficulty. He will not like to hear this matter for personal reasons."

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, requested the bench to list the matter urgently, saying time is of essence. He said the trial has not yet commenced in both the cases. The bench said another bench will take it up on July 15. On July 8, the top court agreed to list Sisodia's plea after Singhvi said an application has been filed for revival of a disposed of petition which was filed seeking bail in the cases.

The plea said the law officer, appearing for the probe agencies, told the bench that the charge sheet and prosecution complaint in the main excise policy case and the linked money laundering matter will be filed on or before July 3.